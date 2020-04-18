Iranian company replaces Canadian supplier in telecom industry

A device called a channel simulator is a piece that telecommunications industry generally used to purchase from a Canadian company. With the purchase of the company by an American company and the imposition of sanctions and a ban on sales, an Iranian knowledge-based company undertook to manufacture the device.

Soroush Akhlaqi Esfahani, CEO of Amvaj System Company, said that this part is used in the country's telecommunication system to test performance of modem. This piece was not previously produced in the country, and domestic demand was often met by purchasing from a Canadian company. The Canadian company was bought by an American company and they were no longer willing to sell the device to Iran along with other products.

The technology activist stated that by raising the issue in the R&D unit and with the help of the country's scientific and academic resources, manufacturing the device was put on the agenda.

