Seven flights take home Iranian citizens from Oman amid COVID-19 outbreak

The flight left Muscat on Friday for Iranian southern city of Shiraz.

Two Iranian airlines Taban and Qeshm Air are taking home the Iranian citizens from Oman.

Iran’s ambassador to Muscat thanked the Omani government, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and airport officials in particular, for their cooperation in facilitating the return of the Iranian citizens.

Some other flights will take home the Iranians willing to return from Oman to their home in the future as well.

