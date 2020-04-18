Envoy hails Iranians in Belgium for their cash aid for buying health equipment

Gholam Hossein Dehqani made the appreciation on Saturday while describing such help as a token of national solidarity.

Humanitarian spirit is an important part of Iranians' characteristic which is shown at difficulties, in particular during the sanctions era, the ambassador noted.

As he said, the US illegal and unfair sanctions against Iran have created difficult conditions for the country- as Iran has been fighting against the coronavirus since its outbreak across the country in late February- and have put obstacles in the way of preparing medical equipment.

The deadly coronavirus radiating from Wuhan, China, in December 2019 has affected over 2,240,000 people across the world, killing more than 154,000 people.

More than 79,400 people in Iran are infected with the coronavirus, while the deadly virus has killed over 4,950 Iranians. Over 54,000 Iranians have recovered.

