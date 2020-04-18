Armenia PM praises Iran for cargo transport during COVID-19 pandemic

The prime minister said that the transport service delivered by Iran, Georgia and Russia during the lockdown period helped Armenia see no shortage of commodities.

One of the consequences of the virus outbreak in Europe was the phenomenon of empty stores that has unfortunately occurred in many states, he added.

I would like to thank the Georgian, Russian and Iranian businessmen who did not spare any effort to transport cargo to Armenia during the period of outbreak, he pointed out.

