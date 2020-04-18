Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on April 18

** IRAN DAILY

- Iran parades medical gear for National Army Day amid outbreak

Iran on Friday marked its annual National Army day by replacing usual parades with a COVID-19 aid march of military vehicles to underscore the military’s role in battling the coronavirus.

- Minister: Iran on brink of containing virus in most provinces

Health Minister Saeid Namaki said that Iran is on the brink of containing the COVID-19 outbreak in most of the country’s provinces.

- Iran: US presence in Persian Gulf source of insecurity

Iran’s defense minister on Friday dismissed US reports of harassment by Iranian vessels as “baseless” and said the “illegal and aggressive” American presence in the Persian Gulf was causing insecurity in the region.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- U.S. deploys secret task force to Washington

District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser has ordered a one-month extension of the state of emergency, as cases in the region grow at a rapid pace. Federal officials in the nation’s capital expect a New York-like epidemic in the District, Maryland and Virginia, one that could potentially cripple the government.

- Hundreds of Iraq intellectuals demand lifting of Syria sanctions

Hundreds of Iraqi writers, journalists and figures from the intelligentsia have called for the lifting of foreign sanctions and unilateral economic measures that have been imposed on Syria over the course of its ongoing nine-year foreign-backed war, citing them as a violation of human rights and international law.

- Iran’s Beiranvand chosen Asian FIFA World Cup hero

Iran international goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand has been chosen as the Asian FIFA World Cup Hero.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Iranian photog takes tour of Asia to cover Islamic sites on Silk Road

Iranian photographer Hamid Soltanabadian embarked on a cycling adventure in 2011 covering 11 Asian countries on the Silk Road to prepare a collection that represents the influence of Iranian and Islamic architecture on the monuments built along the ancient route.

- Igor Kolakovic breaks silence on leaving Iran

Igor Kolakovic has broken silence over leaving Iran national volleyball team.

- U.S. has weakened security in Persian Gulf: Hatami

Defense Minister Amir Hatami said on Friday that the United States’ “illegal” and “aggressive” presence in the Persian Gulf has weakened security in the region.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- IMIDRO lineups for IPO

The Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization, will be listed on the Tehran Stock Exchange by the end of the month, head of the Iranian Privatization Organization said.

- Warning over another COVID-19 peak in autumn

A health official warned that the coronavirus pandemic will pick up again in autumn, as Iran registers a decline in the numbers of confirmed cases and deaths.

- Seafood exports earn $390m in 10 months

Atotal of 121,000 tons of seafood and related products worth over $390 were exported from Iran during the first 10 months of the last Iranian year (March 21, 2019-Jan. 20, 2020), the director general of Seafood Quality Improvement, Processing and Market Promotion Department affiliated to Iran Fisheries Organization said.

