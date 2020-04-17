Apr 17, 2020, 10:51 PM
Armed forces not to allow adventurers make any wrong move against Iran, top commander says

Tehran, April 17, IRNA -- Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri on Friday warned adventurers against taking any wrong move, saying that the enemies' satanic plots are doomed to failure as they were before.

"We will not allow any wrong thing to be made by adventurers and greedy people against this land," he reiterated in a message marking Army Day on Friday.

The great day which in fact marks birth of the Islamic Army and is a turning-point in the history of the Army's mission in defending the independence and territorial integrity of the country as well as a meaningful synergy with the other armed forces, especially the Islamic Republic Guard Corps (IRGC) is reminiscent of the late founder of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini's intelligent and historic message which nipped in the bud the enemies' plots to eliminate the army.

Shining role of the devoted Army in creating defense and deterrence capacities signifies a steady and scholarly struggle associated with divine faith and bravery in stepping in difficult areas of defense technologies, he said.

The commander hailed the Army's stunning achievements in all fields, saying that the Army played a crucial role in reining in the coronavirus pandemic.

