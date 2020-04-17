Extraordinary Rome-Tehran flight to take off tonight

The statement has called on the passengers to attend the airport on time so that the flight will take off in scheduled time after administrative and health formalities are carried out.

All the passengers should fill in health declaration letters provided in Iran Embassy's telegram channel and hand it out in exit points, it said.

Passengers avoiding to deliver the signed forms will be prevented from boarding on the plane which is scheduled to take off at 21:00 local time.

8072**2050

