Afghan Embassy appreciates Iran's Kerman province for humanitarian aid

Deputy Governor General of Kerman Province for Political, Security and Social Affairs Mohammad Sadeq Basiri told IRNA late on Friday that Afghan Embassy in a message expressed gratitude to the provincial BAFIA for distributing humanitarian aid among Afghan nationals in line with controlling coronavirus.

Of 5,000 Afghan nationals in Kerman province, two as needy and very needy groups have been identified, he said, noting that hygienic packages have so far been distributed among the two groups and food packages will be distributed in the future.

Afghan Embassy also called for continuing handing out aid packages, especially by the benefactors, Basiri said.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish