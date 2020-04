Zakharova made the remarks during a video conference as her press conferences are held in the absence of reporters due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

She said that the US violation of JCPOA is taking place while the UNSC Resolution 2231 urges the need to honor this international accord.

The US even violates the provisions of this UNSC resolution which is a binding one, Zakharova said.

