Rouhani: Iran should sell-off crude oil

In a telephone conversation with Iran’s minister of petroleum Bijan Zangeneh on Friday, Hassan Rouhani praised the efforts of all employees of the Ministry of petroleum and said: This is a great opportunity for us to distance ourselves as much as possible from the crude oil sales.

He noted the sharp fluctuations in the global oil market and the fall in prices. "Accelerating the ministry's plans to increase production of petroleum products and prevent the sale of raw materials could damage the sharp fluctuations in the global market and lower oil prices help the economy to be stabilized in minimum.

Iranian President called the Iranian New year as the year of preparation and operation of major development and infrastructure projects in the country and asked the Minister of Oil to plan in such a way that the country's major oil projects will be put into operation this year as per schedule. .

Hassan Rouhani added: "If there are any obstacles in the way of these programs, these problems should be referred to the headquarters set up for this purpose in the office of the President, so that these possible obstacles can be removed as soon as possible."

Iran’s minister of petroleum Bijan Zanganeh also presented a report on the progress of oil projects, the global oil market and oil exchanges with countries around the world.

