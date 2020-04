Kianoush Jahanpour said that 1,499 new cases of infection have been detected since yesterday, adding that 79,494 people have been confirmed infected to the novel coronavirus disease so far in the country.

The official said that 54,064 Iranian COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from hospital so far.

Jahanpour, however, noted that 3,563 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions being under intensive care.

