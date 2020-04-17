Spox: Talks underway to make three flights from Italy to Iran

Abbas Mousavi, in an interview with IRNA's political correspondent on Friday, recalled the cancellation of Iran Air flight from Rome to Tehran on Friday which was to return the Iranian compatriots and students from Italy, said that "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Rome are currently consulting with the officials of the Ministry of Health and Iran Air to make another flight from Rome, and two flights from Milan to Tehran.

He added that the initial request was received by a large number of students and compatriots living in Italy and was reflected by the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Rome and the Consulate in Milan to the Consulate General in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said: "In this context, we consulted with student organizations in Rome and Milan, with the aim of preparing a list of applicants for flights and sending them to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant institutions after obtaining initial approval."

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi added that: "Iran Air offices in Rome and Milan have been fully instructed by the agencies to inform the passengers and set priorities for ticket sales based on the students' requests."

Mousavi reminded: Personal information forms have been designed and provided for obtaining passenger details and sending them to Tehran to prepare quarantine.

He also said that Iran Air offices in Rome and Milan have been instructed how to deal with the self-declared forms in order to prevent the boarding of those passengers who may not be paying enough attention to Iran's health protocols.

