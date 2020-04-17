Defense minister:US inflames insecurity in Persian Gulf

He made this remarks on Friday, on the sidelines of the "Parade of Services" on the occasion of National Army Day of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Speaking to reporters on the Americans' claim about their clash with the Iranian Armed Forces in the Persian Gulf, he said the Americans have created insecurity alongside the Iranian borders and are making such unfounded claims.

He added: "The Iranian people are insightful and see who is right; we are at home and they have come from the other side of the world to create problems for the countries of the region through threatening and imposing sanctions."

Instead of holding military parades to celebrate the Army Day and the Ground Force Day, the Iranian military units held "Parade of Services" across the country on Friday to express readiness to assist the medical society in the battle with the novel coronavirus.

The "Parade of Services" was held in Tehran and 24 other provincial capitals on Friday morning to commemorate the National Army Day of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Entitled “Guardians of Homeland, Health Assistants”, the parades included various Army units displaying a range of public health equipment, including disinfection gear, mobile hospitals, special vehicles for disinfecting and sanitizing the public places, as well as the humanitarian aids provided by the Army personnel.

