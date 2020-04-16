Russia stresses need for persistent efforts for lifting anti-Iran sanctions

In a telephone conversation with Iran's Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali, he added that Moscow has always supported enhancement of cooperation in the framework of multilateral formats and considers formation of new formats including 'Brix Plus' possible.

Jalali, for his part, appreciated Russia's aid to Iran in the face of coronavirus, describing President Vladimir Putin's initiative in setting up green corridor as effective when unilateral sanctions are imposed.

Stressing the need for continuing efforts to lift sanction within the formats of G20 and BRICS, he said continuation of collaboration against unilateral moves which are taking place to undermine JCPOA is significant.

During the phone talk, both sides also discussed bilateral, regional and international issues.

8072**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish