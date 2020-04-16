Zarif mentions US illegal presence in Persian Gulf

“US Navy can’t seem to find its way around our waters. Perhaps because it hasn’t figured out its name: Persian Gulf, as it's been called for 2,000 yrs longer than US has existed. Or maybe it doesn't know what it's doing in our backyard, 7,000 miles from home,” Zarif wrote in his Twitter account as a yearly reminder.

The 'Persian Gulf' which has been used for thousands of years to name the strategic waterway in south of Iran takes its roots from the old civilization of the country and the collective minds of the peoples who have occupied the region in at least past three thousand years. It has always been there in the oldest world maps and will remain so forever.

Though, lately, enemies and ill-wishers of the Islamic Iran have made extensive efforts to undermine the noble name of the Persian Gulf, well-supported historical documents and geographic maps emphasize the fact that the original roots of the name are undeniable.



Persian Gulf, as one of the most important waterways and strategic areas in the world, has always been a source of pride and honor for Iranians. For thousands of years, people of Iran have lived alongside the glacial waters of the Persian Gulf and have enjoyed its endless benefits.

In addition to having vast resources of energy and economic significance, the Persian Gulf has an ancient and unique history and culture that can be seen in the people who lived by it.



The rare cultural and artistic identity of the neighboring regions of the Persian Gulf is a category that we must strive to preserve and promote until it passes on this ancient culture to other generation.

However, regional countries are expected to be vigilant and not become a part of this evil game by extending their friendly hands to Iran, vow to safeguard peace and tranquility and more importantly disregard the foreigners.

