Iran’s export of sponge iron ups by 86%

The export of DRI in the aforementioned period reached 942 thousand tons. This is while export of DRI has a 10% duty.

According to the Iran Steel Producers statistics, in the first 11 months of Iranian year 1397, the export of DRI was 507 thousand tons, and reached 533 thousand tons at the end of the same year, which showed a 25%reduction capered to 1396.

The statistics show that Iran has produced 25,449,000 tons of DRI in the first 11 months of 1398, which shows a 5% growth compare to the production in the same period of its previous year that was 24,303,000 tons.

In toll, the production of the year 1397 was 26,359,000 tons.

The consumption of sponge iron in Iran was about 24,5 million tons that shows 3% growth compared to the first 11 months of the previous year.

The consumption of DRI in Iran in 1397 was 25,826,000 million tons, which showed an 18% growth compared to the year before that.

Iran stand second, after India, in producing sponge iron, and stands 10th in producing steel.

Iran is to inaugurate a factory in Kerman, central Iran, this year that can produce two million tons of DRI.

