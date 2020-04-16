Professor terms US sanctions on Iran “violation of human rights”

Fan Hongda said that because of the US sanctions, Iran has face shortage of medicine and equipment, which has affected the lives of the Iranian people.

Fan said that instead of helping other countries, the US has sanctioned Iran and pressures other countries that wish to help Iran.

Saying that the US sanction during the coronavirus outbreak is a typical example of human rights violation, Fan added Iran has a strong health care system and the sanctions have not been able to weaken Iranians’ will to fight the virus.

Despite the US pressures, China has not limited its helps to Iran, he said, adding that Iran will defeat the virus in spite of the US sanctions.

Regarding the US assaults on China about the outbreak of the coronavirus, Fan said that they are all political and Washington tries to escape its duties and conceal its weaknesses through criticizing China.

He added that the assaults of the US on Iran and the US have been internationally condemned, even in the US, some people think that the US is doing so to hide its weaknesses.

Fan also said that the US has caused unnecessary disagreements between countries about the fight on coronavirus. The international community should react harshly to the US “terrible deed.”

