Iran’s envoy stresses expansion of econ ties with Turkmenistan

In a meeting with the border points committee on Thursday, Abbas-Ali Arbab-Khales said that expanding relations and enhancing transit cooperation between Iran and Turkmenistan in railroads and roads sections and removing limitation are necessary.

He said that he is completely ready to help expand the different economic relations, especially the capacities that have not been used.

Arbab-Khales said that the officials in Iran and Turkmenistan are willing to deepen mutual relations in different fields.

He added that the capabilities of Iranian provinces near the border can be a good ground for expansion of relations - capabilities like industries, construction, agriculture, academics, and novel sciences.

