Army provides 1050 hospital beds for coronavirus patients in NW Iran

Brigadier-General Ali Hajilou said that Army started to fight with the virus from the very beginning of the outbreak and the cooperation will go on until the fatal virus is eradicated.

He added the Army has also established examination stations in the area that have managed to screen and examine 270,000 people and 170 who were suspected to have been infected with the coronavirus were sent to hospitals.

He said the Army has also distributed 500,000 food packages among families who were hurt by the virus.

Brgadier-General Hajilou also said that if the enemy makes a small move, the Army will respond powerfully.

The head of Iran's Health Ministry's Public Relations Office said on Thursday that 77,995 people have been infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19), 4,869 of whom have lost their lives.

Kianoush Jahanpour said that 1,606 new cases of infection have been detected since yesterday.

Jahanpour said that 92 people have lost their lives in the past 24 hours.

He added that 52,229 patients have recovered from the virus, but 3,594 others are in critical condition.

He added some 310,340 coronavirus tests have been carried out in more than 100 laboratories in Iran.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish