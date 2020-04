Kianoush Jahanpour said that 1,606 new cases of infection have been detected since yesterday.

Jahanpour said that 92 people have lost their lives in the past 24 hours.

He added that 52,229 patients have recovered from the virus, but 3,594 others are in critical condition.

He added some 310,340 coronavirus tests have been carried out in more than 100 laboratories in Iran.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish