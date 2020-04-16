President Rouhani: Iran to inaugurate 50k billion tomans worth of electricity this year

President Rouhani made the remarks in a video conference to inaugurate power and water projects.

Hailing the job done by the Minister of Energy and his ministry’s staff, the Iranian president hoped the same process will go on till the end of the year.

He said the message of such projects is that the people, private and the public sectors, engineers, and workers of Iran that are fighting the coronavirus are also working in economy.

Referring to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei’s choosing the name “Surge in Production” for the current year, he hoped that the country has an inauguration ceremony every week.

