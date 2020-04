Brigadier-General Mohammad-Ali Motiei said in video conference that the managers of South Pars closely followed the instructions issued by the minister of petroleum and put it among the most successful industrial zones of the world in controlling the coronavirus.

Motiei said that the zone has an important role in the Iranian economy and national production.

He added the six refineries of the areas have been carefully disinfected.

