Making nuclear submarine on Iranian navy agenda, commander says

Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi said that the stance of Iran about nuclear energy is totally clear and Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has repeatedly stressed its peaceful nature.

Saying that all the organizations of the Islamic System move within the framework determined for the nuclear program, Khanzadi added that there are a lot of international agreements and none prevents from peaceful nuclear energy.

He went on to say that it has no meaning to talk about peace and lack of military power.

When there is no preparedness and power, peace will not be stabilized. That’s why the military forces of countries exist. They make the peace last, he said.

The commander of the navy added Iran needs nuclear energy; US warships are in the region because they are using nuclear fuel. Without it, they would have to go to ports for refueling and they would be able to stay on the sea for six months.

Nuclear propulsion has made a heavy vessel with a great deal of equipment stay on the sea for a long time.

