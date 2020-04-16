Coronavirus outbreak not impeding activities in South Pars Gas Field

During a visit to a project, Mohammad Meshkinfam said after two months of the coronavirus outbreak, the activities of the country restarted on April 11.

Stressing that the outbreak should not harm the progress of the projects in South Pars Field, Meshkinfam said the activities of these projects will continue with complete implementation of the protocols issued by the Health, Security, and Environment Unit.

He added that in certain parts of the projects that are less sensitive, in order to safeguard the health of the employees, they should do their jobs through remote working.

The head of Iran's Health Ministry's Public Relations Office said on Wednesday 76,389 people have been infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19), 4,777 of whom have lost their lives.

Kianoush Jahanpour said that 1,512 new cases of infection have been detected "since yesterday" (Tuesday).

Jahanpour said that 94 people have lost their lives over the past 24 hours.

The Iranian official pointed out that 3,643 cases are in critical condition.

