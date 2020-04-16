Zarif lauds China anti-COVID19 aid to Iran

"I am very happy to talk to my old friend, Wang Yi, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister again,” Zarif said in a Twitter message in Chinese language.

“We exchanged views on issues of common interest, such as fighting the New Crown Pneumonia epidemic, deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, and the peace process in Afghanistan," he added.

“I thank China for providing Iran with anti-epidemic materials and sending medical experts, condemning the continued illegal sanctions by the United States that seriously hindered Iran’s efforts to fight the epidemic,” Iranian top diplomat noted.

Earlier, Iranian Ambassador to China Mohammad Keshavarzzadeh appreciated Chinese government and people’s aid to all countries, including Iran, saying the contributions serve to develop international relations with China.

Iran and China as two ancient civilizations enjoy historical relations, he said.

He added that Iranians will certainly praise Chinese people’s aid.

Iranian people have good memories of the Chinese people as hardworking and thoughtful people, he noted.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish