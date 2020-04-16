Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on April 16

** IRAN DAILY

Rouhani forecasts positive economic growth

President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday Iran will have a good year as all predictions suggest that the country’s economic growth will be positive.

Iran’s device can help detect coronavirus in seconds

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) on Wednesday put on display a device that enables the detection and diagnosis of the new coronavirus within a 100-meter radius in just seconds.

IMF says still assessing Iran’s loan request

The International Monetary Fund is still assessing Iran’s request for $5 billion in emergency financing in a process which is taking time partly because of the IMF’s limited engagement with Tehran in recent times, a senior IMF official said Wednesday.

President Rouhani: Overall situation is good

President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday foreign media outlets are presenting a grim picture from Iran which is false and unrealistic.

US hits record 2,228 virus deaths in a day

The US military is bracing for a months-long struggle against the coronavirus, looking for novel ways to maintain a defensive crouch that sustains troops’ health without breaking their morale — while still protecting the nation.

EU shows no willingness to end hypocrisy

The Spanish government has revoked the landing rights of Iran’s Mahan Air, apparently under US pressure which has intensified amid the coronavirus.

Theories on origins of COVID-19 disease

There are many theories about the exact origins of the novel coronavirus, designated “nCoV-2019” by World Health Organization or commonly referred to as COVID-19 disease, also called SARS-CoV-2 because it is related to SARS pathogen. Theories about the missing link for transmission of the new coronavirus from bats to humans abound.

Off the beaten path: Fun and non-touristy experiences in Iran

While many countries in the world are facing overtourism, there are countries like Iran, with a vast untapped tourism potential, that are actually in need of more travelers

UK arms giant sold £15bn in weapons to Saudi Arabia during Yemen war

Britain’s leading arms manufacturer is found to have sold above £15 billion ($18.9) worth of arms to Saudi Arabia since the kingdom started a brutal war against Yemen, the Arab world’s most impoverished nation.

Unseen rush for Shasta shares

More than two million investors took part in the initial public offering by the Social Security Investment Company on Wednesday – a development unprecedented in the history of Iran’s bourse

COVID-19 delays SP projects

Hook up operations on offshore decks of phase 13 (SPD 13A and 13C) of South Pars Gas Field in the Persian Gulf have been delayed due to problems created by the coronavirus, managing director of Pars Oil and Gas Company said

IMF says gathering data for Iran loan

The International Monetary Fund is collecting data from Iran over its request for a $5 billion emergency loan to contain the COVID-19 spread, Jihad Azour, director of IMF’s Middle East and Central Asia Department said.

