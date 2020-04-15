Swiss ambassador hails IRCS' effective role in fighting COVID-19

In a meeting with head of IRCS Karim Hemmati late on Wednesday, he added that his country enjoys a good place in the world and it can use it for promoting humanitarian services.

He further noted that both Swiss Embassy and government have close cooperation with IRCS, as it is considered a main partner which playing an effective role in fighting the deadly virus.

Swiss companies operating in Iran are eager to cooperate with IRCS, he said, noting that Iran can place its orders with them in the field of medical supplies.

Referring to operationalization of Swiss financial channel, the Swiss ambassador said that the channel is active in two fields. First is presence of Swiss medical firms in Iran in the fields of pharmaceuticals, medical equipment and foodstuff and can import needed items to Iran.

Second is transferring money to Swiss banks for purchasing Iran's needed goods, he said, noting that this channel was not created for humanitarian aid, but as a channel to buy Iran's needs for humanitarian purposes.

Switzerland is trying to boost interaction with IRCS to enhance humanitarian services, Leitner said.

Hemmati, for his part, highlighted importance of humanitarian diplomacy, saying that Iran lost many people as a result of coronavirus spread due to the US unilateral sanctions.

Despite all problems, Iran has managed to overcome the epidemic, Hemmati said, noting, "We are ready to share the experiences in the field with Swiss universities and scientific and research centers.

