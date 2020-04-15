UN chief still seeking removal of sanctions: Spox

He made the remarks in response to IRNA question about UN chief's practical measures regarding US insistence on its policies despite the fact that he and other organizations have emphasized on several occasions that sanctions have adversely affected capacities of the countries, including Iran in fighting COVID-19 pandemic.

UN secretary-general's stance has been clear on sanctions, as he has reiterated that they should be lifted amid coronavirus outbreak, Dujarric said, noting that he has clearly declared the issue in both the public and private talks with some UN member states.

In its latest move, the US pressured IMF to prevent it from granting loan to Iran as its official member.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has on several occasions insisted that the US terrorist acts have undermined its fight against the rapidly spreading disease.

Meanwhile, Late on Tuesday Trump declared US funding would be put on hold for 60-90 days pending a review “to assess the World Health Organization’s role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus”. The US is the single largest contributor to the WHO.

