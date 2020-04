Kianoush Jahanpour said that 1,512 new cases of infection have been detected since yesterday.

Jahanpour said that 94 people have lost their lives in the past 24 hours.

The Iranian official pointed out that 3,643 cases are in critical condition.

He added some 299,204 coronavirus tests have been carried out in Iran.

