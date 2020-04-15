Minister outlines Labor Ministry’s services in fight against coronavirus

Mohammad Shariatmadari said that Social Security Organization has 80 hospitals and 330 other forms of medical centers, adding that 5,000 beds were allocated to coronavirus patients; many people were treated, a large number of whom recovered but a few lost their lives.

Shariatmadari said inasmuch as social distancing is the most important way to stop the virus spread, the Social Security Organisation renewed all the insurance card until May 20 and from then on, all the process will be done on line to minimalize people’s trips and errands.

The factories belonging to the Social Security Organization have produced six million liters of washing-up liquid and disinfectants. And more than six million Chloroquine tablets have been distributed among medical centers.

