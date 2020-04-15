90pc of foreign students in Iran attend E-learning

Abdolhamid Alizadeh told IRNA that the remaining students have problems including not having access to internet or other things in their own countries.

Any decision to be taken for the university students in Iran will be generalized to the foreign students who are now at their homeland, he said.

Normally, any decisions about the universities and their closure depend on anti-coronavirus national headquarters' conclusion. Alizadeh stressed.

The official further hailed the universities' due measure to launch electronic learning system after facing the coronavirus.

Since the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus in Iran in late February, 16,000 foreign university students have departed for their homeland.

About 40,000 students study at different Iranian universities.

The deadly coronavirus radiating from Wuhan, China, in December 2019 has affected about 1,835,000 people across the world, while more than 113,000 people were killed.

More than 74,000 people in Iran are infected with the coronavirus, while the virus has killed over 4,600 Iranians. Over 48,000 Iranians have been recovered.

1483**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish