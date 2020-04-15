Sanctions during coronavirus pandemic unforgivable crime, says former Iraqi minister

Former Youth Minister of Iraq Jasim Mohmmad Ja'far al-Bayati said in an exclusive interview with IRNA on Wednesday said that innocent Iranian people must not suffer a shortage of food and medicine and other daily supplies.

He labeled the fight against Iranian money as campaign against every Iranian and added that such economic wars are among international crimes against the United Nations and influential states.

Al-Bayati who is now Secretary General of Islamic Union of Iraqi Turkmens said that the international community should push the United States to stop the blockade against Iran in the current circumstances that the coronavirus pandemic threatens all mankind.

He praised Iran's position in supporting the Iraqi fight against terrorism and the economic support, including electricity and gas, that Tehran has made available for Iraqis, asking the Iraqi government to ignore unjust decisions by the US against Iran and continue its economic ties.

Globally, over 2 million COVID-19 cases have been confirmed so far, with more than 120,000 deaths and 450,000 recoveries. The case fatality rate is 6.2 at the global level.

Head of Iran's Health Ministry's Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Tuesday that 48,129 people out of a total of 74,877 infected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) have survived and recovered whereas 4,683 have lost their lives in Iran.

