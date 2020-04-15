Iran, Syria discuss enhancing joint investment in free zones

During their meeting on Tuesday, Bank said that the Iranian companies are ready to cooperate with Syria in the field of free zones.

Mahmoud, for his part, stressed the importance of bolstering the role of the private sectors and companies of the two countries in the field of investment in free zones, which would benefit the two nations and allow them to confront the economic war imposed on them.

He stressed that the sanctions imposed on Syria and Iran are a crime against humanity and hinder the two countries' efforts to combat the coronavirus.

1483**2050

