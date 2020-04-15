Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on April 15

** IRAN DAILY

- Zarif: Significant progress made in battling virus despite US sanctions

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said late Monday “Iran has made significant progress” in battling the novel coronavirus outbreak as the country is subject to US tough sanctions.

- Iran: Coronavirus deaths drop below 100 for first time in month

Iran said on Tuesday that the number of lives lost in the country to the novel coronavirus dropped to double figures for the first time in one month.

- Russia ready for hypersonic missile talks with US

Russia is ready to discuss hypersonic missiles and other arms control issues with the United States as part of wider discussions about strategic stability, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- More glimmer of hope in Iran’s virus fight

Iran on Tuesday said the number of lives lost in the country to the novel coronavirus dropped to double figures for the first time in one month.

- Yemen army inflicts major losses on militants in Ma’rib

Yemen’s military on Tuesday inflicted major casualties on Saudi-backed mercenaries in the central province of Ma’rib, the spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree said.

- Tehran University designs ventilators for coronavirus patients

Iranian researchers at Tehran University designed and produced a special ventilator system for coronavirus patients which can be easily manufactured by specialists across the world.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Publishers organize online exhibitions to fill in for Tehran Intl. Book Fair

Dozens of Iranian publishers have showcased their latest offerings in a movement to fill in for the Tehran International Book Fair, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

- Lionel Messi thanks Iranian wonderkid Arat

Lionel Messi broke social networks after responding to the video of Arat Hosseini, who showed off his skills in a Barcelona shirt.

- ‘Govt. should establish health protocol with neighbors to spur exports’

Over three months into the pandemic, the world continues to wrestle with the notorious COVID-19 and many economies have been hit hard as the virus is choking off world’s trade relations just like the people on hospital beds.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Iran’s top holding Co. goes public

Iran’s largest holding company, Social Security Investment Company, goes public on Wednesday with 12% of its stake via an initial public offering.

- Steel exports rise 35% to 9.6m tons in 11 months

More than 9.62 million tons of finished and semi-finished steel products were exported from Iran during the first 11 months of last Iranian year (March 21, 2019-Feb. 19, 2020) to register a 35.65% year-on-year increase, according to the Iranian Steel Producers Association's latest report.

- Gold coin prices stable amid virus restrictions

Gold and gold coin prices were relatively stable on Tuesday in Tehran’s market, where gold and jewelry stores are still barred from opening due to government restrictions on businesses to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

9376**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish