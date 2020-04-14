British House of Lords backs lifting of anti-Iran sanctions amid coronavirus outbreak

Baroness Anelay in a letter dated April 9 to UK Minister of State in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office wrote, "I would like to take the opportunity to bring to your attention a recent call by two dozen senior former leading politicians and policymakers from Europe and the United States to ease humanitarian trade with Iran."

Noting that the statement has presented approaches for supporting Iran in the face of current crisis, Anelay added that British House of Lords International Relations and Defense Committee seriously urges the Government to consider the proposals and how it might persuade all parties to Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action to support them.

Former world leaders including 24 diplomats and senior military officials in a joint statement last week called for removing US cruel sanctions which are hampering fight against coronavirus pandemic.

