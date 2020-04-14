Iran’s ‘Improvise’ to be screened in US

Improvise had earlier been screened in Canada short film festival and the Lift-Off Online Film Festivals.
The movie narrates the story of a man who plays Tar in his room and hears sound of Tar from another house in which an alone woman is living.
According to its official website, the Lift-Off Global Network is an organization encompassing worldwide live screening events, distribution initiatives, a seasonal awards ceremony, and an ever growing and active Network of indie film creators.
