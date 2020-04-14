Apr 14, 2020, 8:33 PM
Journalist ID: 2374
News Code: 83751191
0 Persons

Tags

Iran’s ‘Improvise’ to be screened in US

Iran’s ‘Improvise’ to be screened in US

Tehran, April 14, IRNA – Iranian short film ‘Improvise’ directed by Ramin Masoumian is to participate in the US film festival.

Improvise had earlier been screened in Canada short film festival and the Lift-Off Online Film Festivals.

The movie narrates the story of a man who plays Tar in his room and hears sound of Tar from another house in which an alone woman is living.

According to its official website, the Lift-Off Global Network is an organization encompassing worldwide live screening events, distribution initiatives, a seasonal awards ceremony, and an ever growing and active Network of indie film creators.

9376**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
9 + 9 =