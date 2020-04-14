Apr 14, 2020, 8:41 PM
Gopi Babaali int’l wetland ready to host migratory birds

Mahabad, April 14, IRNA – Head of environment protection department of Mahabad said on Tuesday that after suitable rains, Gopi Babaali international wetland was revived and is ready to host migratory birds.

Speaking to IRNA, Farough Sokhanvar said 70-80 percent of the wetland which is 500 hectares was flooded and the water height reached 30 cm.

Flooding Gopi Babaali international wetland is a good news for environmentalists and the migratory birds will also enter this area and will make nest there.

This wetland with its natural features and special birds is one of the best habitats for aquatic birds and one of the important wetlands in this region that has been registered in the Ramsar Convention.

Sokhanvar said Gopi Babaali international wetland has honorary diploma from UNESCO and various kinds of birds like Mallard, Common pochard, Ruddy shelduck, Wild Goose and Common shelduck live there.

