Iran’s two-time AFC women’s Futsal Champ joins BreakTheChain campaign

Among the latest athletes that joined the campaign are Korea’s Lee Chung-yong, Bahrain Mahdi Al Humaidan¸ and Iran’s Karimi. The campaign successfully spreads the guidelines of the World Health Organization (WHO).

Karimi said in her video that it is the first time that the people of the entire world have faced such a challenge. The virus has made everyone anxious.

She wanted everyone to wash their hands, keep the safe distance from others and stay home.

She hoped that the virus will sooner be defeated so that the people live in peace again.

Head of Iran's Health Ministry's Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Tuesday that 48,129 people out of a total of 74,877 infected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) have survived and recovered whereas 4,683 have lost their lives.

Jahanpour said that 1,574 new affected cases have been detected since yesterday, pointing out that 3,691 cases are in critical condition.

9417**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish