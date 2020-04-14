Iran envoy says medical aid helps reinforce ties with China

Keshavarzzadeh made the remarks Tuesday in a ceremony to donate 70 artificial oxygen concentrators by Pundarika Foundation and a charity foundation in Beijing.

Iran and China as two ancient civilizations enjoy historical relations, he said.

He added that Iranians will certainly praise Chinese people’s aid.

Iranian people have good memories of the Chinese people as hardworking and thoughtful people, he noted.

Iranian diplomat added that artificial oxygen concentrator is an essential device for patients and they will be shipped to Iran soon.

Keshavarzzadeh expressed happiness for Chinese response to overcome the threat posed by coronavirus to humanity.

Meanwhile, an official in Pundarika Foundation Yu-Dong Li said that the foundation is an international institution which has branches all over China.

Referring Iranians aid to China at the beginning of coronavirus outbreak, she said China has also plan to help Iranians.

Iran and China are the two ancient civilizations and current problem have created an opportunity for developing relations between two countries.

Chinese people in less than 24 hours, donated half a million dollar to Iran for fighting coronavirus epidemic and called for launching a channel for collecting non-cash contributions.

Iranian embassy in China on March 5 released a message in ‘Weibo’ which is a leading social media in China and introduced a bank account for Chinese people’s cash contributions to fight COVID19 and people of China helped 4b Yuan ($576,000).

In response to Chinese people memorable act, Iranian embassy in a message said Chinese people’s good-will "has impressed us and we now feel a heavy responsibility toward them."

It added that aid provided by Chinese people will be spent for fighting coronavirus outbreak.

