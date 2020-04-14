Army Day honored, observing solidarity of Army & IRGC

The General Staff of the Armed Forces said in a statement that the Ground Forces have special importance in the Army as a pivotal force and has been effective, key and role-playing in all strategic and sensitive expeditions.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces said in the statement that the historical memory of the revolutionary and zealous nation of Islamic Iran is full of passionate and proud scenes on which the great and historic epic and the sacrifices of the heroic personnel of the Army of the Islamic Republic shine.

