Apr 14, 2020, 6:37 PM
Journalist ID: 2382
News Code: 83751072
0 Persons

Tags

Army Day honored, observing solidarity of Army & IRGC

Army Day honored, observing solidarity of Army & IRGC

Tehran, April 14, IRNA - On the eve of the Army Day being honored on 29 Farvardin every year, the General Staff of the Armed Forces observed the solidarity and comprehensive synergy of the Armed Forces including the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces said in a statement that the Ground Forces have special importance in the Army as a pivotal force and has been effective, key and role-playing in all strategic and sensitive expeditions.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces said in the statement that the historical memory of the revolutionary and zealous nation of Islamic Iran is full of passionate and proud scenes on which the great and historic epic and the sacrifices of the heroic personnel of the Army of the Islamic Republic shine.

9455**1416

Follow us on Twitter@IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
4 + 11 =