Iran makes breakthrough to treat COVID19 patients with plasma therapy

Speaking to IRNA, Hassan Abolghasemi said, "We are trying to develop plasma therapy procedure in cooperation with Iranian Blood Transfusion Organization to be practiced in six provinces and other provinces will also join the plan in the next step."

He said that Baqiyatallah Hospital is the main center for plasma therapy procedure and that Masih Daneshvari Hospital, Labbafinezhad Hospital and Qom medical center joined the initiative of plasma therapy.

Abolghasemi said that 300 people have so far donated plasma and they will be used for treating patients and researches.

All standards have been met at different stages of the research, the health official said, adding that some strict standards such as PCR test have been considered by the coronavirus scientific committee.

Head of Iran's Health Ministry's Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Tuesday that 48,129 people out of a total of 74,877 infected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) have survived and recovered whereas 4,683 have lost their lives.

