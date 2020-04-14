US using psychological warfare to intimidate rivals, Supreme Leader's military aide says

Addressing a meeting held to review the effects of the coronavirus crisis on global equations and regional policies and the US elections on Tuesday, Major General Yahya Rahim-Safavi said that until the coronavirus vaccine and effective treatment method is found, the extent and depth of the consequences of this crisis in various economic, political, security, military and technological, and even cultural and moral components cannot be discussed in detail.

Although the death toll from the virus is lower than the flu, concerns and fears about the speed and strength of the outbreak and its spread have affected many areas of human relations, the official noted, adding that the coronavirus, which the nature of its biological warfare and speculation that it is deliberate cannot be ruled out, has created the crisis in almost every country in the world, especially in the West and these countries have inevitably abandoned many of their interactions, relationships, activities, and priorities, and are seeking to combat the disease.

Safavi added that during the last four months, the initial effects and consequences of this crisis have been so devastating in some areas of human life or the current global characteristics and features of countries that the image of the continuation or expansion of this biological event has raised additional fears and concerns in the international community.

