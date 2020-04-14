Serbian Speaker: Iran to pass coronavirus crisis successfully

In her message, Gojković said Serbia is ready to support Iran’s measures with regard to fighting COVID-19 outbreak.

She hoped for Iran and Serbia to reinforce cooperation in line with establishing welfare and mutual interests.

Symbols of the capital city of Serbia of Belgrade, including House of Representatives, big bridges and buildings across the city were illuminated in the three colors of the Iranian flag to express solidarity with the country's people in the fight against coronavirus.

The symbols of Belgrade have so far been decorated with the colors of the Italian, Chinese, Spanish and Iranian flags as a sign of sympathy for the peoples of these countries.

Based on the statements released by the Serbian health and treatment centers, some 457 Serbians have so far been infected with coronavirus with eight deaths.

After certain symptoms emerged, Larijani underwent coronavirus testing and he tested positive for COVID-19. He is currently in quarantine receiving medical treatment.

Earlier, President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Gabriela Cuevas Barron in a message expressed solidarity with Larijani diagnosed with coronavirus, saying: "I also stand in solidarity with the MPs. We will get through this together."

