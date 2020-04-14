Apr 14, 2020, 4:40 PM
Popular singer, Mokhtabad, wins 2020 Global Music Award

Tehran, April 14, IRNA – Persian song, “Az Sharm Dar Hejabam” (I am behind the veil from shame) by popular singer Abdolhossein Mokhtabad won Gold medal of the Global Music Award in 2020.

This is the first time that an Iranian vocalist wins the gold medal wins this award.

Other gold medal winners of the Global Music Award are from Germany, the US, Serbia, Italy, England, and United Kingdom.

Established in 2011, the Global Music Awards is a well-known international music competition which celebrates independent musicians.

Mokhtabad’s piece “Az Sharm Dar Hejabam” is a part of the album “Friend’s Shadow”. The lyrics of the piece is from the world-renowned Iranian poet Hafez (1315-1390).

The gold medal, silver medal, and bronze medal of the Global Music Award is awarded to respectively nine, 100, and 50 people.

From Iran Ahmad Mirmasoumi won the silver medal and Shahin Yousefzamini won the bronze medal.

Last year, Masoud Rezaee won a silver medal in the event.

