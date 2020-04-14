IRGC, charities provide 3.5m vulnerable households in Iran with emergency COVID-19 relief

“Imam Hassan Mojtaba (AS) base” has been set up following guidelines by Supreme Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in his recent televised speech in which the Supreme Leader urged support for the poor and vulnerable community on the eve of the holy month of Ramadan.

Soon after the remarks of Ayatollah Khamenei, a meeting was held in which the IRGC commander and the heads of charitable institutions convened to set up a base in collaboration with the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade to provide relief to the less-privileged Iranian households as COVIC-19 continues in the country.

The heads of Imam Khomeini relief foundation, Executive Headquarters of Imam's Directive, Mostazafan Foundation, Basij (volunteer forces) Organization, as well as the IRGC commander and the Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade were present at the meeting.

They planned to send relief packages to some 3.5 million Iranian vulnerable households as the first step of their response to the pandemic.

