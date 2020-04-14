Apr 14, 2020, 2:42 PM
Iran steel exports witness 42% growth

Tehran, April 14, IRNA - Exports of Iran's steel ingot have had a 42 percent increase during the 11 months of the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 19. 2020), compared to the same period in the preceding year.

The weight of the exports has been about 6.3 million tons over the past Iranian year which shows an increase in the figure while being compared to the previous year, according to the Steel Iran report.

In addition, steel products for exports have had a 25 percent growth in the mentioned period.

Decrease in imports

Despite an increase in exports, ingot steel imports-  3,000 tons- have witnessed an 89 percent decrease in the past Iranian year when compared to the figure 28,000 tons in the preceding year.  

Iran is among the world's ten steel builders, meanwhile, it is expected that the country would reach seventh place in the next five years.

