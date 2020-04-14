Tehran, Beijing standing by each other in any condition, Chinese envoy says

Speaking to People Newspaper in Beijing, Chang Hua said, “We are the passengers of the same boat and are moving in the same direction.”

Saying that China has made the most efforts to prevent and control coronavirus and has been successful, Chang added that Iran sympathized with China soon after the outbreak and Iran’s foreign minister expressed support for China in the fight against the virus.

He said the motto “Be strong China. Be strong Wuhan” cried by Foreign Minister Mohammad-Javad Zarif shows the honest friendship between the two nations and countries. These things will never be forgotten.

Chang added that China will never forget Iran’s generous help to send masks and medical equipment to China. Iran is under strict US sanctions. However, they spared no effort to help.

Video-mapping of Azadi Tower in Tehran, the 10-thousand signature letter, video messages from the Iranian people, including children … all show vast support of China from Iranian people, Chang said.

He also said that one Iranian young man stayed inside Wuhan during the quarantine time and served coffee for the medical staff, encouraging them to fight the virus with power.

Referring to the message sent to President Rouhani by China’s President Xi Jinping, he said upon the viral outbreak in Iran, the Chinese Government sent medical aid and a medical team to Iran to help them prevent and control the virus and treat the patients.

Chang said that Iran and China have had good relations in the past 2,000 years and these good ties will not be affected by temporary challenges.

One day, the pandemic will be over, and a new spring of Iran-China strategic relations will start.

