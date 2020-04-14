Iran’s Hadipour keeps fifth spot in world taekwondo ranking

Mohsen Setorgi told IRNA that Hadipour gained 331.84 points in the latest ranking of World Karate Federation to maintain his fifth spot among top world karate players in -58 weight class.

Hadipour has previously secured a quota for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Setorgi said that about four months ago, Hadipour was named the best athlete of students of the world.

He went on to say that Farzan Ashourzadeh, another Iranian athlete, stood 30th in the ranking.

