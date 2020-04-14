Iran, Tajikistan urge bolstering cultural ties

Congratulating the appointment of davlatzoda as the new minster, the Iranian envoy voiced his country's readiness for developing relations in all areas, particularly culture.

Holding a cultural week, visiting cultural and artistic delegations to participate in book fairs of both sides, paying a visit to the cultural and historical centers of Iran and Tajikistan as well as holding joint exhibitions could be the areas of mutual cooperation, he noted.

The Tajik Minister Zulfiya Davlatzoda, for her part, stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran was the first country to recognize Tajikistan's independence in 1992.

She went on to say that both sides have numerous cultural commonalities that could be effective in bilateral relations.

