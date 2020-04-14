Nearly 3m tons of goods exported from Iranian central province of Yazd last year

Speaking to IRNA on Tuesday, Mohammad-Hossein Salmani said that the figure shows a 37-percent growth in terms of weight and an 85-percent increase in terms of value compared to the figures from the preceding year.

He also said that some 103,000 tons of commodities worth 9.3 trillion rials were imported into the province last year.

Salmani said that the imports of the province show a 75-percent growth in terms of weight and a 25-percent increase in terms of value compared to the figures from the preceding year.

Yazd is the country’s fourth important industrial province. It has the second mineral reserves of the country and stands eighth among other provinces in view of exports to foreign countries.

